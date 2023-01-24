A thief has stolen a wheel from a trailer.
The theft happened in the Balthane Industrial Estate in Ballasalla overnight on January 18 and 19 but police have only just released details.
A force spokesman said: ‘If you have any information in relation to the theft please contact Castletown station quoting reference 97/1376/23 for attention of PC Faragher.
‘This is also a timely reminder to make sure all of your equipment, property, oil tanks, and vehicles which are stored outside, are properly secured in order to deter and opportunistic thieves.’