Islanders will once again have the opportunity to enjoy electronic music in the capital on a unique 360° dance floor.
Local event organisers, Volume Events, are a group made up of men and women in their 20’s aiming to keep the music and dance scene alive and thriving in the island for the younger generation.
And since their inaugural event in 2019, they’ve hosted a number of events that play music such as house and disco all the way to techno.
But one of their most popular offerings is a 360 degree dance floor and stage.
This concept, which was first trailed by Volume on Boxing Day last year, is something that has gained traction across the UK thanks to well-known event organisers Boiler Room and DnB All Stars.
Volume Events say the 360° event offers attendees a ‘wholly immersive experience unlike any traditional dance floor.
In a bid to amplify intimacy, Volume has taken the unusual step of banning phones on the dance floor. Their aim is to encourage people to fully immerse themselves in the moment, as opposed to viewing it through the lens of a smartphone.
Following the success of the first 360 -degree event, the group are once again hosting this unique experience. It is being held at Mad Jack’s in Douglas next month, and promises a line-up of the island’s finest up-and-coming electronic music DJ’s, with lights and production by ELS.
Callum Davies, owner of Volume at the age of 23, told the Courier what makes this specific event so special, as well as explaining why he feels the work his group are doing is so important for the island’s music culture.
He said: ‘We’re incredibly excited to return as Mad Jack’s which provides a great open event space in their ex industrial warehouse unit located on South Quay in Douglas.
‘The Isle of Man’s music and nightlife scene is of significant importance to us as we’ve seen a lot of the island’s venues and clubs closing over the last decade due to many reasons, however we don’t want the next generation to miss out as we want them to be able to experience quality music events like those held in the UK.’