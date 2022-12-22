At the Prime Stock Show and Carcase Show in November Trevor Quirk swept at the board with his prime beef cattle, taking Champion and Reserve Champion in the Cattle Section at the Prime Stock Show and Champion and Reserve Champion at the Carcase Show a few days later. At the beginning of December 75 decorated tractors took to the roads to parade around the island in this year’s Christmas Tractor runs, organised by the Isle of Man Young Farmers’ clubs. They were led by newly elected Young Farmers’ president, Nicci Cain, who heads an all-female committee for the coming year.