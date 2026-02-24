The annual World Bonnag Championships are set to return to Dalby schoolrooms next week (Friday, March 6).
The evening, supported by the Steam Packet, begins at 7.30pm with classic entertainment by ‘Dot Tilbury and Friends’ followed by a Manx supper.
During the evening, the Friends of Dalby Church group will present its annual charity awards to the Isle of Man Motor Neurone Disease Association and Hands of Hope, which supports work in Romania and refugees from Ukraine.
The evening’s programme will also include the judging and auction of the bonnags, which is a traditional, non-yeasted, soda-raised bread, as well as a raffle.
Competitors are invited to enter bonnags in several categories: Gents, Ladies, Children (under 14s), Gluten Free, and Commercial, the latter is open to catering establishments seeking ‘world-class’ status for their baking.
The overall winner will receive the Isle of Man Creamery Buttermilk Cup, with trophies and Steam Packet vouchers awarded to category winners.
A spokesperson from the organisers said: ‘All proceeds after costs will go to the Church Restoration Fund, which is still renewing lime mortar, gutters and drainpipes to stop damp and water penetration.
‘Money will also go to our Manx charities for this year: Autism in Mann and the Coral & Pearl Hostels Trust overseas, which operates hostels and supports vulnerable girls in Tanzania.’
Admission costs £12.50, which includes the concert and supper - with alternative vegetarian and coeliac suppers available on request.
Advance booking is required by calling Gilly on 844031 between 10am and 6pm.
Entries should be brought to the venue on the evening.
For those unable to attend the concert, bonnags may be delivered to Dalby Schoolrooms between 4pm and 7pm on March 6, presented on a paper plate with the entrant’s name on the base.
Queries regarding entries can be made by calling Margy on 843768.