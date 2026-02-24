Scran, the traditional music group made up of local teenagers, put on a stellar performance at the Villa Marina earlier this month alongside fellow performing arts groups from around the island.
Fresh from captivating audiences of thousands at world-renowned venues such as the Royal Albert Hall in London, the Festival Interceltique de Lorient in Brittany, and a major international folk festival in Morocco, some of the island’s finest young traditional musicians reunited to celebrate Manx culture where it all began.
Organised by Culture Vannin as part of Blein ny Gaelgey (Year of the Manx Language 2026), the recent concert at the Villa Marina’s Royal Hall showcased highlights from Scran’s recent international appearances.
Their set included music that had wowed crowds at the Music for Youth Proms at the Royal Albert Hall, as well as pieces performed during their extraordinary run at the Festival Interceltique de Lorient — where they made history as the youngest Manx band ever to reach the finals of the prestigious Trophée Loïc Raison competition.
Joining them were vocal group Skeealyn Vannin, whose genre-blending interpretations of traditional Manx songs and folk tales once again impressed.
Completing the programme was dance group Skeddan Jiarg. Led by Grainne Joughin, the Peel-based group brought the same electrifying energy that recently saw them represent the island at Africa’s largest folk dance festival, Marrakech Folklore Days.
Douglas South MHK Sarah Maltby, who attended the show alongside Education Minister Daphne Caine and Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, commented: ‘Blein ny Gaelgey brings together champions from across our creative and cultural communities to share ideas and help shape the future of our native language.
‘Scran and Friends truly captured that spirit and what it means to be Manx and proud.
‘I was delighted to join others in celebrating Manx talent and to support the young performers who are sharing our language and heritage both at home and beyond.’