Young people’s contribution to the Manx community has been recognised today at a community awards event.
Spearheaded by Douglas Mayor Janet Thommeny, the scheme was launched in summer 2022 to acknowledge residents who have made a significant difference to the lives of others.
At a prize presentation, Callum Bentham was announced as one of the winners of the Young Hero Award.
In 2022, the seven-year-old took part in the Sight Matters annual Coast to Coast Walk, raising more than £1,400 for the charity which provides support services for the blind and visually impaired.
Callum, whose younger brother is sight-impaired, also volunteers at Sight Matters social events and fundraisers.
Meanwhile, Chloe Rollitt was announced as the other winner of the Young Hero Award, which recognises a young person aged 15 or under who has committed to improving the lives of others within their community.
Chloe has raised funds for numerous local charities, including over £26,000 for Noble’s Hospital’s children ward.
Cllr Thommeny presented each winner with a trophy and a £50 voucher to spend in the city centre.
She said: ‘I’d like to thank all of those who entered and extend my congratulations to our winners Callum, and Chloe.
‘Callum is an inspiration to other young people. His recent fundraising efforts, combined with his caring and supportive nature have hugely benefited the blind and visually impaired community in the Isle of Man.
‘Chloe, who has suffered with her own health challenges, is an exceptional young lady who has gone above and beyond in support of her local community, raising thousands of pounds for those who face challenges not unlike her own.
‘As the authority at the heart of the community, it has been a pleasure to publicly honour the fantastic work Callum, Chloe, along with many other individuals, have done for our city and the wider island.
‘Their determination is an inspiration to all.’