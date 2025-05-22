Mr Handley first worked during the Isle of Man TT back in 1985, and he’s been serving hungry racegoers ever since.
‘The main thing is just making sure you've got enough stock,’ he said.
‘Actually, in your freezers, and enough plates, knives and forks, cups, mugs – everything like that has to be ordered well in advance to get it in. Signs for your windows, signs for outside. The usual thing, just make sure you've got everything ready.’
The Terrace Chippy, on Prospect Terrace, is one of three chip shops run by the Handley family. Mark also operates The Islander on Bucks Road, while his sister, Charlotte Blackburn, runs the Port Erin Chippy & Diner.
All three are open throughout TT fortnight, but The Terrace is the flagship – and the busiest.
During the TT, opening hours at The Terrace stretch from 9am to 11pm daily, with breakfast served until midday. Port Erin follows the same daily schedule, while The Islander remains a takeaway-only operation.
‘Everything doubles during TT,’ he said. ‘Food, drink, packaging – all of it. We serve about twice as much as normal.’
Staffing levels and working hours are also increased to keep pace.
‘Some years are busier than others. Obviously, a lot to do with weather, but you notice some years, like the year 2001, were very busy. And when it got on the TV, it definitely made it busier. There was a bit of a lull before that, but it seems to be well back up there.’