A helping hand for the island’s creatives

An arts foundation, set up in the name of a famous Manx artist is looking for local creatives to apply for its 2022 arts bursary.

The John Nicholson Foundation donates an annual bursary to a chosen island-based artist, along with offering help and support for individual art projects and educational initiatives and is appealing to any local painter, sculptor, ceramicist or crafter to get in touch and find out how the foundation can help them.

As an example, the foundation this week donated £750 to Kate Jerry from the Art Reach Gallery, in Peel, to help buy standing easels to help with their art courses.

The foundation was established following the death of John Nicholson in 1988.

Born in Douglas in 1911, John Hobson Nicholson was the only British artist of the 20th century to have designed coins, stamps and banknotes.

During his long and distinguished career John Nicholson prepared the artwork for more than 170 stamps after the island’s postal service became independent in 1973, and his landscapes, many of which depicted island scenes, remain highly collectable.

His outstanding talent was recognised worldwide and he was awarded membership of the Royal Institute of Painters in Water colours.

The foundation is administered by the Rushen and Western Rotary Trust, and they want to get the message across to local artists that they are there to help.

‘The fund was set up after John died, specifically to help Manx artists,’ said Mike Ingram, one of the people who administer the foundation.

‘John left some of his paintings to the Rushen and Western Rotary club, which where then sold and the money invested.

‘Whatever comes out of this investment each year, we try to disperse to those in the visual arts.

‘The foundation exists to promote the visual arts on the island.

‘We have been functioning since then but now we are trying to get the word out to the island’s artists again that we do exist and we will listen to any enquiries.

‘I can’t guarantee that every applicant will be successful, but we want artists to know that there is somewhere they can come to try and get some help with funding projects.

‘It depends on what sort of funding people want, but will try to help where ever we can.’

The Foundation offers an annual bursary of £500 to go towards helping an artist buy equipment. The current recipient of the award is the graphic artist and painter Beth Louella.

‘There are no restrictions to who can apply, as long as they are engaged within the arts on the Isle of Man in some way.

‘In general we try to spread it across the visual arts across the island. We are aware it is not a huge amount, but it is something that can help further an artists career.