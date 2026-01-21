Heaped at the side of a contractor’s compound in Union Mills, these 20mph road signs will not be needed anytime soon.
The controversial roll-out of 20mph zones has been paused in a u-turn that came during a week of high political drama.
A reader supplied this picture of the unwanted road signs which lay at the side of the Watling Streetworks’s depot on the Union Mills industrial estate.
The abandonment of a default 20mph speed limit in residential areas came after Dr Michelle Haywood was sacked as Infrastructure Minister.
The policy was expected to cost an estimated £400,000.