A visiting biker who was riding at almost double the speed limit has been fined £350.
Philip James Winkle, of Saughall Road, Wirral, was clocked by police travelling at 58mph in a 30mph zone.
Magistrates also endorsed his licence with eight points and ordered him to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were performing speed checks at Ramsey Hairpin on August 28, at 5.30pm.
Winkle approached on a BMW R1250 and was recorded doing 58mph.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said that Winkle had been behind a slow vehicle going through Ramsey, then sped up to overtake, and it had been a momentary lapse.
The 59-year-old defendant agreed to pay the fine and prosecution costs forthwith.