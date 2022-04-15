A sound record store day

This weekend sees the day that music enthusiasts and vinyl fetishists the world over wait for with baited breath.

International Record Store day takes place on Saturday, April 23, and the island’s official ambassador shop, Sound Records, are making sure their shelves will be groaning under the weight of exciting new releases, rare and one-off issues, coloured discs and some tried and tested classics.

Past Record Store Days have seen queues of people snaking down the road from as early as 7am - two hours before opening - and now that the shop is firmly established in its new, larger premises, the staff are geared up to welcome in the crowds to their more spacious home.

Since starting as a Record Store Day ambassador in 2018, the popularity of the event has been steadily building at Sound Records year-on-year, reflecting the trend of global vinyl resurgence.

‘Record Store Day is a landmark date for Sound Records, as it’s the date we opened all the way back in 2016 with our first ever pop-up,’ said owner Jack Doyle.

‘Regardless of the ever-expanding, worldwide presence of Record Store Day, the day remains special to Sound Records. This year also marks the fifteenth anniversary of the event in Britain.

‘We’ve grown as a shop over the years, and our musical horizons have been expanded as well.

‘It’s a really nice day in-store, and the support from the public has always been great, with lots of happy faces.’

The special record store day releases will only be ready to buy in-store on the day itself, and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.