Island resident Annabel Curphey is set to have her song, titled ‘three a.m.’, played on BBC Radio this Thursday evening.
The 23 year old from Douglas, who goes by the stage name of Annabel Lauren, has a strong passion for music and song writing, with her debut single ‘Cauliflower Cheese’ also getting played last year on the radio.
‘three a.m.’ will be played on ‘BBC Music Introducing Sussex and Surrey’, which is a BBC platform that focuses on supporting unsigned, undiscovered and under-the-radar UK talent.
Listeners can tune in through online at BBC Sounds, both nationally and internationally.
By uploading her song to the 'BBC Introducing' platform, Annabel took the first step toward having her music played on air.
Each submission is carefully listened to and discussed by the BBC team before a final decision is made on which tracks make it to broadcast.
Annabel commented: ‘I would absolutely recommend any budding songwriter to post their songs on there. I did it one random day just in case, and here we are!
‘It is such a good way to get your music out there and heard by the right people.’
The singer described the process of releasing music to be long and tedious.
‘Before you can even think about releasing a song there’s the long process of writing, recording, mixing and mastering, which always takes longer than you think it will,’ she added.
‘But I’ve worked with some brilliant people on these tracks. My producer Scott Rowe has been a gem and my lovely instrumentalists, Remi David and Joe McKenna-Jones.
‘When you’ve finally got the song ready for release it goes to a distributor. My brother (big shoutout) was a massive help with this and got me on the roster with Apollo Distro who are fantastic, and they send my music to all the streaming platforms.
‘I’m forever grateful to them and everyone else who has supported me on this journey.’
Annabel teased that she has a number of exciting things coming up in the near future.
She will be performing this Saturday, May 17, at the ‘Alternative Escape Festival’ in Brighton. She described it as an ‘exciting and fun’ opportunity to revisit a city she loves.
There is also conversations with local venues here on Manx soil for the singer to play some gigs after TT.
After hearing her debut single played on the radio last year, Annabel reminisced about the thrill of that moment and shared her excitement for her next track, ‘three a.m.,’ to hit the airwaves.
She said: ‘Just being able to turn on the radio and there I am, it’s a strange feeling and it’s always nice to hear what the hosts have to say and what people who text in think about it.
‘When I was growing up I always listened to the radio and I would always day dream about when I would hear my songs on there, but to have it actually happen is mad.
‘I don’t think I’ve fully come to terms with it yet!’