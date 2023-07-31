Manx Care has said the accident and emergency department at Noble’s Hospital is currently experiencing longer than usual waiting times due to a high volume of patients.
In a statement a Manx Care spokesperson said: 'Please consider whether you need to go straight to the emergency department, or whether you can get the help you need elsewhere.
'We are encouraging people to choose wisely, and to use this guide which will signpost you to the most appropriate service or clinician depending on the level of support you need: https://www.gov.im//signposting
'Anyone who requires urgent or emergency treatment at the emergency department will receive this and should continue to seek treatment there as needed. They will be treated in order of clinical priority.'