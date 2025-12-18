Nurses from the endoscopy unit at Noble’s Hospital are hoping to inspire others to get creative this festive season after hosting their very first wreath-making session last weekend.
Colleagues gathered at St Patrick’s Church Hall in Peel on Saturday morning, spending the day crafting personalised Christmas wreaths, building their decorations from scratch.
‘It’s very therapeutic,’ Jane Curphey explained, who has been making Christmas wreaths for family and friends for years, and was helping colleagues at Saturday’s event.
‘And it’s nice to give a homemade, personalised gift to friends, family, or even the church.’
One of the wreaths was donated to the Catholic Church in Peel, adding a thoughtful, community-focused element to the day.
The ladies also enjoyed mulled wine, mince pies and stollen with Christmas music and plenty of laughter.
Jane, from Glen Vine, has been making wreaths for many years, and she demonstrated the process to colleagues, showing how to assemble a posy, build it around a hoop, and weave in foliage carefully.
She says that each wreath takes just over an hour to complete, but added that the effort is well worth it.
‘It brings the house to life’, she said. ‘It’s a lovely way to spend time outside, gathering natural materials, and creating something special for the season.’
The nurses’ session was not just about making decorations, but also about encouraging others to have a go themselves.
Jane hopes more people, including friends, family, and colleagues, will try wreath-making in the future, and she is even considering running a small class next year.
Jane added: ‘The group really enjoyed the morning’s activity, it was a lovely venue so a big thank you to St Patrick’s Church for allowing us to come along and show off our skills!’