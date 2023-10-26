Douglas-based pension company Boal and Co has been given an accolade.
It has been awarded ‘Highly Commended’ for the category ‘Best International Pension Plan’ in the International Investment Awards.
Hosted annually, the International Investment Awards – which describes itself as ‘The Oscars of the finance industry’ – features 30 categories of awards covering the full spectrum of the finance industry, from fintech to retirement benefits, and trusts to private banking.
Boal and Co won the recognition for its International Personal Pension Plan, ‘Freedom’; a retirement savings ‘solution’ designed for individuals who are globally mobile, unable to fund a scheme in their country of residence or restricted by contribution limits.
Boal & Co’s director of personal pensions Mark Doyle said: ‘We are delighted to be recognised for our international personal pension plan, Freedom, which is without doubt a leading solution in the market.
‘While Freedom is potentially relevant to any international individual wishing to consolidate accumulated savings into a single pension structure, a key market for us is South Africa resident individuals.
‘Freedom is particularly popular with this market as it is an efficient way to for South African residents to utilise their available annual allowances for transferring funds overseas while offering numerous other benefits.’
Launched in 2010, Freedom is administered from Boal & Co’s headquarters in Braddan.
Boal and Co chief executive Mark Kiernan said: ‘We do not provide general trust administration. Our focus is entirely on the trusteeship and administration of retirement benefit solutions whether for individuals or large multi-national corporations.
‘Our highly experienced administration team is supported by our specialist in house actuarial team – and I believe this is what sets us apart from our competitors.
‘We are proud of our Isle of Man heritage and long-serving employees which together achieve service excellence and strong, trusting relationships.’
