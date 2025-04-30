The winners of the 2025 Manx Menu Awards have been revealed tonight, showcasing the best of the Isle of Man’s food and drink scene.
Run by Business Isle of Man and Visit Isle of Man, Manx Menu received more than 100 entries from 57 businesses across the island between February 14 and March 31.
Nearly 2,000 public votes were cast to determine the finalists, with winners ultimately selected by a panel of independent judges.
VIBE Plant Based Café was the big winner of the night, taking home the coveted Overall Award, as well as honours in the Customer Service and Innovation categories.
Held at Woodbourne House on Wednesday night, the awards evening was sponsored by Tesco.
The menu for the evening was specially created and served by students from the University College Isle of Man’s Catering, Hospitality and Food Services programme.
Full List of Manx Menu 2025 Winners
- Manx Menu Overall Award: VIBE Plant Based Café
- Manx Menu Takeaway Award: Peel Fisheries Chippy
- Manx Menu Small Plate Award: Filbey's Little Food Shack
- Manx Menu Large Plate Award: Little Fish Café
- Manx Menu Dessert Award: Just Jenny’s
- Manx Menu Cocktail Award: Kiki Lounge
- Manx Menu Customer Service Award: VIBE Plant Based Café
- Manx Menu Innovation Award: VIBE Plant Based Café
- Manx Menu Sustainability Award: Kiki Lounge
- Manx Menu Food Product of the Year: Lush Bakes
- Manx Menu Drink Product of the Year: Kerroo Brewing Company
Each of the winning businesses will benefit from marketing support to help raise their profile, with a total prize fund of nearly £10,000 distributed across the categories.