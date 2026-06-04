The issue emerged after a defendant asked to be sent to prison, telling the court he had nowhere to live if released.
He said a custodial sentence would also allow him to access a detoxification programme.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood asked probation services to investigate whether accommodation could be found for the defendant and whether he could enter a detox programme while in custody.
A probation officer later told the court that no suitable properties were available because of the TT period, with some accommodation understood to have been rented to TT visitors.
She said the homelessness team would not be able to provide support until the following week.
Separately, another advocate told Isle of Man Today that a client who had been housed in a hotel had been informed he would have to leave because the room was being let to TT guests.
However, Manx Care, which is responsible for homelessness services, insists nobody was left without accommodation.
A spokesperson said: ‘Manx Care can confirm that nobody in their care was left without accommodation over TT.
‘While some hotels exercised their right to prioritise private bookings during the TT period, Manx Care identified an additional 13 beds over and above existing homelessness pathway provision to ensure that every person was offered suitable alternative accommodation.
‘Significant preparatory work was undertaken with key partners, including securing private rental properties to free up emergency spaces and support those with higher risks or complex needs.
‘The team also works closely with probation colleagues, particularly during periods such as TT when demand increases, to ensure safe, appropriate accommodation is provided for those who meet eligibility criteria.’