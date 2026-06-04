Since 1907, the Isle of Man has welcomed thousands of visitors each year for one of the most iconic events in motorsport.
For two weeks, the Isle of Man TT transforms the island, drawing people from across the globe to a community of fewer than 90,000 people in the heart of the Irish Sea.
Yet, in true Manx fashion, the island's unpredictable weather often brings delays, disruptions and uncertainty to the schedule.
Despite this, the TT's appeal remains as strong as ever.
So what is it that continues to attract people from around the world to the Isle of Man when nothing is ever guaranteed?
Herbert Gormanns and Rolf Nelles have travelled from western Germany, near Cologne.
The friends have visited the TT together for the past three years, and it isn't just the racing they enjoy.
Herbert said: ‘I'm fascinated by the people who live here. They accept all the problems with the traffic, they can't go out, the roads are closed, and it can be difficult for local people. There is no chance of that in Germany. They are great people. I love them.’
Liz Harris travelled with her partner from Peterborough.
She has been visiting the island every year since 1992, with Milntown among her favourite places.
She said: ‘It just is magic. Riding around the island, seeing all the scenery and all the things to do - it just hooks you.’
Another long-time visitor is Vincent Glover, who has been coming to the island since 1963, whether for the TT, the Manx Grand Prix or family holidays.
With more than 60 years of visits behind him, he has built up a wealth of knowledge about the island.
Whether it is seal spotting, finding the best fish in Peel or choosing the perfect beach in the south, he believes the island has something for everyone.
He said: ‘For young children, there's the horse trams, the electric railway, Snaefell, the steam railway, the Home of Rest for Old Horses and the Wildlife Park. I don't think you can find a better place.’
Lea Bounioux travelled from the Auvergne region of France for her first TT.
Although she has seen less racing than she hoped because of the weather, she has still made the most of her visit.
She said: ‘We went to Port St Mary and travelled around the course many times. We saw the Dunlop statue and visited different places. It's a really great experience.’
While the weather may have affected the racing, it has done little to dampen visitors' enthusiasm for the island itself.
Many say it is the scenery, community spirit and quality of life that keep drawing them back - qualities that have also encouraged a growing number of TT visitors to consider making the Isle of Man their permanent home.