It has been confirmed that the official Isle of Man TT races fireworks display will take place on Saturday, June 6 at 11pm.
The spectacular pyrotechnics display will be launched from a barge offshore, and visible from vantage points all along Douglas Promenade.
A spokesperson from TT organisers commented: ‘Don’t miss the TT set piece which will be situated on the beach, positioned in front of the Villa Marina.
‘The TT firework display has been a favourite event in the entertainment calendar for many years, with residents and visitors alike.’
Initially seen as a way to close out the TT festival, this may not be the case this weekend - with Sunday set to be used as a contingency day should the races on Saturday not go ahead as planned.
The festival plans to conclude on Saturday with the second three-lap Sportbike race at 11am and a second Superstock race at 2pm.
Should Saturday’s schedule be postponed, those races will be moved to Sunday afternoon at 1.30pm and 3.45pm respectively.