Adam plans to start his swim to the Isle of Man from Cumbria tomorrow

A man will be attempting to swim from the north west of England to the Isle of Man tomorrow (Friday).

If successful, former army captain Adam Diver, from Fleetwood in Lancashire, will be the first to have completed the feat.

The journey he is taking on is 32 miles and will take him about three days to swim.

He decided to do the challenge after joking two years ago that he should swim to see his parents, who live in Peel, due to the Covid-19 restrictions at the time.

The 45-year-old will bring with him a support team, including a medic, two kayakers and an engineer.

He previously told the Isle of Man Examiner that he plans to stop to eat and drink every 25 minutes of the journey, as leaving it any longer could affect his performance.

Mr Diver will start his challenge on Friday, July 22, from St Bees in Cumbria and arrive at Port Mooar, Maughold, on Sunday, July 24.