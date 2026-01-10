Manx Utilities said a piling rig will be transported by low loaders as part of the Regional Sewage Treatment Strategy in Peel.
The load is scheduled to travel from Douglas to Peel between 9.30am and 11am, before making an empty return journey from Peel to Douglas between midday and 1.30pm.
According to Manx Utilities, the agreed route will take the vehicle from the Sea Terminal along the A1, Queens Drive and Glenfaba Road to the site.
The movement has been coordinated with highways services and police.
Manx Utilities apologised for any inconvenience caused, saying the transport was essential to the ongoing sewage treatment project in Peel.