Tributes have been pouring in following the death of Maureen ‘Mo’ Knight, a much-loved figure in Peel’s heritage community.
The Manx Transport Heritage Museum in Peel confirmed the sad news, sharing a heartfelt message remembering Maureen and the huge role she played alongside her late husband, Sam.
In a post, the museum said: ‘The Manx Transport Heritage Museum and all its volunteers would like to pass on our thoughts and condolences to the family & friends of Maureen ‘Mo’ Knight, who peacefully passed away recently. Sam and Mo have been an instrumental part of the museum family and they will be sorely missed by us all.’
Maureen’s passing comes after the death of her husband Sam in November 2024, a respected figure whose legacy is deeply woven into the story of Peel’s transport history.
Together, Sam and Mo were a familiar and welcoming presence at the museum, giving countless hours of their time to help preserve and promote the island’s rich transport heritage.
Volunteers and visitors alike remember the couple not just for their knowledge, but for their warmth, kindness and genuine enthusiasm for sharing local history.
Sam Knight was particularly instrumental in the development of the Manx Transport Heritage Museum, championing Peel’s railway and transport story and helping to ensure it was recorded for future generations. His passion went far beyond preservation, as he delighted in bringing the past to life through guided tours and conversations with visitors.
One fondly remembered moment came in 2019, when Sam led a detailed tour of the remains of Peel Railway Station for Culture Vannin.
The video, still available on YouTube, captures his deep knowledge and infectious enthusiasm, and has since become a treasured record of his work and insight.
Following Maureen’s death, many in the community have shared memories and messages of thanks.