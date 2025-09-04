The Forget Me Not Isle of Man Admiral Nurses are set to mark Dementia Awareness Week 2025 with a series of public events.
Beginning on Sunday, September 21, the week aims to raise awareness of dementia, reduce stigma, and provide support to those living with the condition and their families.
A key event will be an Information Day held on Friday, September 26 at the Isle of Man Sea Terminal, from 10am to 4pm.
Open to the public, the event will feature specialist Admiral Nurses and representatives from partner organisations offering information, guidance, and one-to-one support.
Jeanette Hogg, lead Forget Me Not Admiral Nurse, highlighted the importance of person-centred care.
She said: ‘Dementia Awareness Week 2025 offers multiple opportunities for the Isle of Man community to come together in support of those affected by dementia and to learn more about available resources.
‘It is about breaking down stigma and showing people they are not alone.
‘By placing the person, rather than the diagnosis, at the centre of care, our team can provide tailored advice, emotional support, and practical strategies to help families navigate the dementia journey.’
Throughout the week, Dementia Friends information sessions - facilitated by the Alzheimer’s Society - will take place at various locations across the island.
These sessions are intended to improve public understanding of dementia and encourage inclusive community practices. More information is available by calling 613181 or emailing [email protected]
In addition, a Dementia Disco will be held on Tuesday, September 30 at Pulrose Golf Club.
The event, open to individuals living with dementia, carers, and supporters, will feature music and dancing in a supportive, welcoming environment.
To attend, guests are asked to RSVP by calling 642879.