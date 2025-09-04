Jurby Commissioners said the decision was taken to reduce potential risks to children while plans for refurbishing the play area are developed.
A spokesperson said: ‘In order to ensure the continued safety of users, a small number of components have been removed from certain items of play equipment within the playground. These measures have been taken as a precaution to reduce potential risks to children.’
The Commissioners added that updates on the refurbishment project will be provided as plans progress.
‘We appreciate this may cause some disappointment, however the safety and wellbeing of the community’s children is our primary concern,’ they said.