Acclaimed Sheffield singer-songwriter Richard Hawley recently made his Isle of Man debut with an atmospheric, emotionally charged performance that earned high praise from both concertgoers and local promoters.
While Hawley jokingly suggested he may have visited the island previously during his time with 1990s indie band ‘Longpigs’, he admitted his memory on the matter was ‘somewhat unreliable’.
Regardless, his first official solo show on Manx soil made a strong impression, both musically and personally.
The evening was presented by Triskel Promotions, with local music promoter Lenny Conroy describing the performance as ‘unforgettable’.
He said: ‘Richard Hawley’s set was everything we hoped it would be and more - honest, emotional, humorous, and deeply moving. The connection he created with the audience was something really special.’
Opening the show with ‘As the Dawn Breaks’ from his critically acclaimed album ‘Truelove’s Gutter’, Hawley set the tone for a reflective, intimate performance.
His setlist spanned much of his solo catalogue, with themes centred on his Sheffield roots, working-class life, and the raw emotional landscape of northern England.
‘Hawley’s ability to balance melancholy with wit was on full display,’ Lenny added.
‘His darkly humorous, self-deprecating banter kept the audience engaged between songs. At one point, he likened the Isle of Man to “a floating Barnsley” - a cheeky nod to its similar population size and sense of community - which drew warm laughter from the crowd.
‘Musically, the night was marked by seamless interplay between Hawley and long-time guitarist Shez Sheridan. Their performance of “Tonight The Streets Are Ours” demonstrated the strength of their musical partnership, delivering a standout moment that blended tight musicianship with heartfelt delivery.
‘Midway through the set, Hawley offered a unique take on ‘Corrine Corrina’, a blues standard from the early 1900s, previously recorded by artists including Joe Turner.
‘The performance was distinctively Hawley’s, blending old-world blues with his own signature sound.’
The set culminated with ‘Just Like the Rain’ and ‘Lady Solitude’, before Hawley and Sheridan returned for a surprise three-song encore.
One of the songs had never been performed live before, and another - ‘The Ellan Vannin Tragedy’ - was a particularly ‘poignant’ moment.
A well-known Manx folk song, it resonated deeply with the local audience and, according to Lenny, ‘may have been the emotional highlight of the entire evening’.
Support on the night came from well-known local artists Simon Rea and Jeff Jepson, performing under their collaborative project ‘Truman Falls’.
The duo treated the audience to selections from their latest album ‘Silverdale’, alongside fan favourites from previous releases.
