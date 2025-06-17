The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) has warned that its latest fundraising appeal is significantly behind target, raising only half the amount achieved at this point last year.
Joe Garcia, interim chief executive of GNAAS, said: ‘The past few years have been challenging for GNAAS, and as time goes on, our aircraft are aging and the cost of running this service is increasing, while charitable support across all charities is dropping.
‘In 2024 we were predicted to run at a deficit and go into our limited reserves just to keep us flying, and we don’t want history to repeat itself.’
So far this year, GNAAS crews have already been called out nearly 800 times. On average, the service responds to around 2,000 incidents per year across the North East, North Yorkshire, Cumbria, southern Scotland and the Isle of Man.
The most common emergencies attended include cardiac arrests, road traffic collisions, falls, assaults and other medical incidents. The crews are trained to provide pre-hospital care usually only available in hospital settings, often making a difference to a patient’s chance of survival.
Specialist doctors, paramedics and pilots operate across an 8,000-square-mile region, bringing advanced care directly to patients in critical need. The charity also invests in training and research to improve pre-hospital treatment methods and keep up with the latest clinical developments.
Alongside clinical staff, a network of charity employees and volunteers help to coordinate operations and raise awareness of the service’s work.
In the Isle of Man, the charity recently secured a 12-month extension to its operational agreement with Manx Care, following uncertainty about its future.
An earlier deal, introduced as a pilot in March 2022, included a fixed monthly retainer and per-mission payments, but this funding arrangement came to an end in March this year. GNAAS will now be paid by Manx Care on a per-callout basis while continuing to fundraise independently in the island.
Mr Garcia welcomed the extension and said the charity remained committed to supporting Manx patients.
Since 2022, GNAAS has responded to 60 incidents in the island, including 21 so far in 2025. These have included cardiac arrests, crashes, falls and other life-threatening emergencies.
A statement from Manx Care described the charity’s impact on the island as significant and praised its clinical teams for their work.
GNAAS is encouraging residents across all areas it serves to support its 2025 appeal to help protect its future.