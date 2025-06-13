A school leaders’ union is asking its members in the Isle of Man whether they support moving to a ballot for industrial action.
NAHT says it is taking the step to protect its members from further misuse of disciplinary proceedings by the island’s education department, the disregard of agreed policies and procedures, and the victimisation of its officials.
The union’s Isle of Man executive committee agreed at an emergency meeting that a formal ballot for industrial action should be initiated and is now seeking the agreement of the union’s senior leadership in the island to take that step.
The union has opened an indicative electronic ballot, asking the question: ‘Do you support the unanimous decision of the IoM Executive to support a ballot for industrial action?’
The ballot will close at midday on Wednesday (June 18).
Commenting on the move to seek support for a ballot on industrial action, Mr Kelsall said: ‘This decision was not taken lightly. But after months of inaction, repeated policy breaches, and a failure to uphold basic employment rights, it is now unavoidable.
‘The integrity of our profession - and the dignity of our members - is on the line. We will not stand-by and see school leaders being treated with contempt and their union representatives subjected to a witch-hunt and victimised.’
The communication to the union’s members about its indicative ballot highlights four areas of ‘critical’ concern:
- Victimisation of NAHT members and officials, potentially amounting to trade union detriment and breaches of protected employment rights.
- Repeated and serious breaches of the fairness at work policy, particularly the failure to uphold its core values of fairness, tolerance, understanding, and respect.
- Misuse of the disciplinary procedure for teachers, in direct contradiction to the stated principle that such procedures should support professional development, not impose punitive sanctions.
- Breaches of the code of conduct for public servants, including a failure to model appropriate leadership behaviours and uphold expected standards of professional and ethical conduct.
It adds: ‘The concerns brought to us go far beyond the experiences of any one or two individuals.
‘We believe they reflect a persistent and systemic pattern of behaviour, which may constitute unlawful conduct, and certainly represent multiple breaches of employment policies and professional standards.’
Describing the move to an indicative ballot as a ‘last resort’, it says: ‘Despite repeated calls for intervention by the Isle of Man Government - including requests for engagement from the Manx Industrial Relations Service - our concerns have been met with inaction.
‘While assurances were previously given that an independent review would be conducted, no such progress has been made.’
‘We remain committed to finding a constructive resolution and believe these steps are necessary to rebuild trust and ensure fairness for all. But we must be clear: the safety, dignity, and fair treatment of our members is non-negotiable.’
The Department of Education, Sport and Culture has previously refuted the claims.
A department spokesperson said: ‘In relation to the allegations – including suggestions of a toxic culture and abuse of policies – the department completely refutes these claims.
‘They do not reflect the standards or values we uphold within DESC.
‘We believe the concerns stem from a matter that has been under discussion for some time and remains subject to ongoing internal processes. While we recognise the impact on those involved, it would be inappropriate to comment further to ensure due process, fairness, and confidentiality.’
It added: ‘DESC remains committed to working constructively with all recognised teaching unions and professional associations. We continue to engage on key matters including pay, working conditions, and professional support for educators.
‘A respectful and collaborative relationship with all education partners – including school leaders and their representatives – is essential to delivering the best outcomes for learners across the Isle of Man. We remain open to meaningful dialogue to support that goal.’