No airmail has been arrived in the Isle of Man this morning.
Low visibility is to blame. The aircraft couldn't land.
It means no air mail will leave the island this evening.
Therefore, no priority mail including Special Delivery and Parcelforce24/48 will be delivered today.
Local to local mail is unaffected.
Today’s mail is expected to arrive, along with tomorrow’s mail, on the mail plane tomorrow morning.
As a result all outbound time guaranteed services will be temporarily suspended.
The Isle of Man Post Office apologised for any inconvenience.