Amazon MGM Studios has picked up a film and docuseries package centred on the Isle of Man TT Races which stars Channing Tatum.
The package includes a film, produced by Hollywood stars Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt which will be directed by Reid Carolin, behind the likes of Magic Mike and Dog, from a script also written by Reid Carolin in collaboration with Jason Keller (Ford v Ferrari) and Bryan Johnson.
Produced by the same team behind the film, the docuseries also brings in the storytelling expertise of Box to Box Films - the studio behind acclaimed titles such as Drive to Survive, Full Swing, and Tour de France: Unchained.
This news represents a significant milestone in the delivery of the Isle of Man TT Races’ Digital Broadcast Strategy which aims to increase the TT’s digital audience, ensure the long term sustainability of the event and promote the wider economic and reputational opportunities for the island.
Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston said: ‘Through the Isle of Man TT Races Broadcast Strategy and the introduction of live coverage on TT+, we’ve already seen significant growth in digital audience numbers.
‘This docuseries and film will further offer the chance to remove geographical barriers and showcase the TT to a truly global audience.
‘This level of visibility will bring wider benefits for the Isle of Man, including additional investment as well as ensuring the long-term sustainability of the event itself - aligning with both our Department Plan and the Island Plan.
‘The Department has been working closely behind the scenes with all partners involved in the project since their visit to TT 2023, and we are proud to see this work now coming to fruition with this exciting news.’
Mrs Sarah Maltby MHK, Political Member with Responsibility for Motorsport at the DfE, believes the new film and docuseries will be a great showcase for both the TT and the island as a whole.
She said: ‘This is great news for the event and our Island, and we welcome the announcement having worked closely with all partners involved to make this a reality.
‘Our Island is extremely proud of the TT - it is firmly part of our heritage and culture, and every year we welcome thousands of visitors attend the event from across the globe.
‘This film and docuseries package will provide the opportunity to share this unique story- and our small but mighty Island - with the world, and we have found an incredible group of world-class partners to help us do this. We are excited as to what the future holds.’
The feature film is being produced by Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin’s Free Association, Brad Pitt’s Plan B, and Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady and Jason Keller. The docuseries is backed by leading European studio Mediawan, with the participation of Entourage Ventures.
