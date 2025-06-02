The Isle of Man Post Office has released a new set of six commemorative stamps that look to celebrate the island’s rich tourism heritage.
The collection pays tribute to a golden age of domestic travel and the role the Isle of Man played as a beloved holiday destination throughout the 20th century.
The stamps have been released in the form of digitised versions of vintage travel posters, which once adorned railway stations, ferry terminals, and travel agencies across the UK, promoting the island’s scenic landscapes and coastal attractions.
Maxine Cannon, general manager of stamps and coins at Isle of Man Post Office, commented: ‘These stamps serve as a tribute to the Isle of Man’s tourism legacy, celebrating both the artistry of vintage travel posters and the island’s place in British holiday history.
‘We are grateful to Manx National Heritage and the Mary Evans Picture Library for their support with this issue.
‘As these designs grace envelopes around the world, they continue to inspire curiosity and admiration for the Isle of Man, just as they did in their original form decades ago.’
Among the notable posters in the collection is the 1928 ‘Sailings and Holiday Tours’ design, which ‘captures the romance of sea travel’ and showcases the Isle of Man’s ferry connections.
Another stamp features the 'Happy Holidays' poster, a cheerful image of a Manx cat.
This poster looked to ‘encapsulates the carefree joy’ that the Isle of Man promised its visitors, reinforcing its identity as a fun-filled retreat.
A third poster highlights the Isle of Man Railway, which transported tourists across the island’s rugged and scenic terrain.
Perhaps the most historically significant piece in the collection commemorates the 1957 Golden Jubilee of the Isle of Man TT, the renowned motorcycle race that has drawn international crowds since its inception in 1907.
The poster celebrates the enduring appeal of motorsport tourism in the island, a legacy that continues today.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Post Office said: ‘The rise of tourism to the Isle of Man began in the late 19th century, spurred by improved transport links, including passenger steamers and railways.
‘By the early 20th century, Douglas had become a bustling resort town, boasting grand hotels, theatre, and promenade. Beyond the capital, attractions such as the Laxey Wheel, Groudle Glen, and Port Erin beach, among many others, became must-visit locations.
‘Tourism reached its peak during the interwar and post-war periods, with holiday camps and guesthouses flourishing.
‘However, by the late 20th century, the rise of affordable international air travel led to a decline in traditional British seaside holidays.
‘In response, the Isle of Man has repositioned itself in recent decades as a destination for heritage tourism, motorsport fans, and outdoor enthusiasts.’
The new stamp collection was launched on Thursday, May 29 and includes a set, first day cover and presentation pack.
To view the collection and place your order, you can visit https://isle-of-man-stamps-and-coins.myshopify.com/collections/tourismposters