Airport director Garry Cobb has announced he is leaving Ronaldsway to take up a new role.
In an email to staff, he said he had been offered an ‘opportunity that he couldn’t refuse’.
Mr Cobb took up his role in August 2022, having previously been based in Inverness as chief operating officer for Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd.
In his email to staff, Mr Cobb said: ‘I wanted to share some personal news with you before it becomes more widely known.
‘I made the tough decision to hand in my notice at the start of this week. This has been difficult choice and I wanted you to hear it directly from me.
‘However, an opportunity came up that I couldn’t refuse, even though it came sooner than I would have liked.
‘Working with you all has been one of the most fulfilling parts of my time here. We’ve tackled some incredible challenges together and I’ve truly valued the support you’ve all given me.
‘Fortunately, we aren’t in the same position we were in when I first joined so the transition this time should be much easier.
‘Regardless, I want to assure you that I’ll be here for the next few months to ensure everything transitions smoothly.
‘Whilst I’ll miss working with you all, I’m confident that the management team I’m leaving behind, with its resilience and talent, will continue to help support you in facing the challenging work you have in front of you.’