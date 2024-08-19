A footpath at an island beauty spot is set to remain closed until at least Tuesday morning after the discovery of unexploded ordnance.
On Sunday, Isle of Man Constabulary warned the public to avoid the Chasms near the Sound after the worrying items were found. It is not clear what type of ordnance was discovered - which could range from bombs to ammunition - and whether the items are historic.
The issue is now being dealt with by Isle of Man Coastguard who are waiting for experts from the UK to arrive.
A spokesman told Media IoM the team from the UK will not arrive until Tuesday morning which means the Chasms will remain closed until then.
The police posted on Facebook on Sunday telling people to avoid the area.
The post said: ‘Please be aware that the footpath between the Chasms car park leading down to the Sound is closed to pedestrians. This is due to some unexploded ordnance being located.
‘It will remain closed until specialists from the UK have attended and made it safe. Please stay away from the area. Further updates will follow.’