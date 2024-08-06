Forecasters have said the island’s weather in July was slightly cooler than average, but rainfall levels were surprisingly normal despite their being 10 ‘wet days’ in the month.
Summarising last month’s weather, Ronaldsway Met Office’s Gary Salisbury said: ‘The run of poor weather continued into July, although some drier and warmer conditions more akin to summer eventually materialised towards the end of the month.
‘The mean of the daily maxima came to 17.5°C which is 0.7 of a degree below the standard 30-year 1991-2020 average.
‘Only on the last two days of the month did the thermometer exceed 20°C.
‘Minima temperatures were also a little below average, so the 24-hour mean came out at 14.7°C which is about half a degree below the average.
‘Interestingly though, If we look at the earlier 30-year averages from the 50s through the 80s, this July was slightly warmer. The July 24-hour mean for the 30 years from 1951 to 1980 was 14.3°C, and in 2024 the mean 24-hour July temperature was 14.7°C.
‘Rainfall totalled 63.6mm in the gauge, which is close to normal.
‘The 10th was the wettest day with 11.6mm. There were 10 “wet days” (1mm or more measured), which is right on the average. The last five days of the month though were dry, so good conditions for summer events such as Gran Fondo and the Southern Agricultural Show.
‘Sunshine totalled 188 hours on the cards, which is close to the average. The best day was the 8th with 14.9 hours.
‘Wind speeds across the month were below average, with a mean of 8.7 knots, compared to the 30-year average of 9.4 knots. The highest hourly mean speed was 23 knots, and peak gust 37 knots on the 9th.’