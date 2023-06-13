Walkers are being asked to note that the footpath around the runway promontory at Ronaldsway airport will be closed for two weekends while coastguard training takes place.
On both Saturday and Sunday on June 24-25 and July 1-2, the Isle of Man Coastguard will be undertaking rope training on the coastal protection rocks.
The closure will be in place between 9am and 6pm each day and will affect the section of footpath from Café Bar 26 to the northern end of the rock armour near Turkeylands Quarry.
The Department of Infrastructure said that the training is required in order to have an up-to-date rescue plan for an incident on the rock armour, and to adhere to the airport’s licensing requirements.
It explained that ‘equipment and rope will be across the path and there is unfortunately no safe way to allow public access through the training site’.
The DoI added that the training ‘is the culmination of around a year’s work developing a specific rope rescue system’ which also involved the airport fire service, the fire service, the RNLI, and the coastguard technical training team.