The Department of Infrastructure has issued a reminder for vehicle drivers not to park at the Harris Promenade seaside walkway in Douglas.
The reminder states that apart from authorised works and specific events, parking in the area is strictly prohibited at all times.
A spokesperson from the DOI commented: ‘The area is signed and additional barriers have been put in place.
‘This signage is regularly being ignored and thus parking enforcement procedures on the walkway are likely to be employed.
‘Any accident or damage that occurs as a result of a vehicle being parked on the walkway is unlikely to be covered by insurance.’
The DOI has also reminded the public that free parking is available at Chester Street Car Park every evening.