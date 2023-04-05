A shake-up to airport parking means that it will now cost you at least £3 if you wish to park for longer than 15 minutes.
The new prices will be brought in as a 12-month trial at the start of May.
A statutory consultation will be launched this week ahead of the trial of revised parking arrangements at Ronaldsway.
It will be free for those wishing to park for under 15 minutes but will increase to £3 for up to two hours.
In addition, the long-stay car park will be rebranded as ‘seasonal parking’ for which the only payment option is £120 for as much use as you wish over 90 days.
In addition to pricing, a recent review also identified how parking for disabled drivers may be improved.
A total of 10 extra spaces will be created in the short-stay car park, close to the main terminal building in what is now the disc zone area.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas MHK said: ‘During the trial, the department will monitor how people use the car parks and also the impact on parking around the airport. The provision of better facilities for people with disabilities is particularly important.
The consultation will run from Friday, April 7, when an advert containing details on how to respond will appear in the Isle of Man Courier, and close on Friday, April 21, with the changes coming in two weeks after the consultation closes.