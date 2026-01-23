Up to 39 trees located between Ballanard Field and the Baldwin Road bungalows in Douglas are to be removed and replaced after Douglas City Council was granted a licence on safety grounds.
The decision follows a series of inspections and professional arboricultural assessments which concluded that the trees pose an ongoing risk to nearby residential properties.
Concerns were first raised during severe weather in January 2025, when falling trees struck two bungalows on Baldwin Road, causing significant damage and placing residents at risk.
Those living in the affected properties have since expressed continued concern about the potential for further incidents during periods of high winds.
Additional emergency tree works were carried out shortly before Christmas after stormy conditions created an immediate danger to homes on Baldwin Road and Norwood Drive. During that incident, local authority staff undertook work in challenging conditions to secure the area.
The newly issued licence allows for the removal of the remaining high-risk trees and for replanting to take place.
The trees affected are mainly mature conifer and pine species, which are shallow-rooted and become increasingly vulnerable to wind damage as they age, particularly in exposed locations.
A spokesperson from Douglas City Council commented: ‘We recognise the importance of trees and green spaces to the local environment.
‘As part of the approved works, the Council is committed to replanting on the same site, using species better suited to exposed locations and offering greater long-term stability.’
Work is due to begin on February 2 and is expected to take eight weeks, while the replanting will be completed ahead of the spring.
Chair of the Regeneration and Community Committee, Natalie Byron-Teare, added: ‘We want to reassure the community that we would not apply for a tree-felling licence lightly, but the safety and wellbeing of residents living in the area, and their properties, must be prioritised.’