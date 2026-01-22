A Douglas-based independent provider of professional, fiduciary and management services has expanded its team.
Richard Taylor, Helge Douglas and Jamie Blayden have recently joined or taken up new roles at the Abacus Trust Group as the Circular Road company continues its growth.
As head of governance, risk and compliance, Richard has responsibility for the ongoing development and monitoring of the group’s compliance framework.
His role includes overseeing policies, procedures, guidance, and governance to ensure the company continues to meet and exceed robust internal standards and regulatory requirements.
Helge has joined as a senior compliance administrator and will work closely with Richard to identify, assess and manage risk across the organisation.
A graduate of University College Isle of Man with a BA in Business Management, Jamie begins his career in the financial services sector as a junior company and trust administrator, supporting the ongoing delivery of high-quality client services.
Speaking about the appointments, the company’s managing director Kevin Loundes said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Richard, Helge, and Jamie to Abacus.
‘Their appointment enables us to continue delivering the personal, proactive, and bespoke service our clients have come to expect.
‘These new appointments strengthen the business by bringing a combination of experienced professionals and emerging talent to the team.’
