A well-known discount retailer has announced where it wants to build new supermarkets over the next two years.
But despite shoppers' hopes that Aldi could be looking to open a store on the Isle of Man, the island doesn't feature on the supermarket's latest list of target towns and cities.
Aldi has pledged £1.4 billion worth of investment with plans to open 18 new outlets by the end of 2023, with a long term goal of opening 1,500 UK stores. It recently opened its 1,000th store.
If successful with 18 new stores before the end of the year, the company project it will create 6,000 new jobs.
Aldi's confirmed priority locations include:
- London – Kensington and Hackney
- South West – Penzance and Bath
- South East – Maidenhead and Worthing
- North West – Warrington and Bramhall
- North East – Newcastle Upon Tyne and South Shields
- East Midlands – Nottingham and Derby
- West Midlands – Birmingham and Warwick
- East of England – Cambridge and Brentwood
- Yorkshire and the Humber – Harrogate and York
- Wales – Cardiff and Chepstow
- Scotland – Clarkston and Cathcart