Douglas Councillor Devon Watson has been elected as Leader of the Council for the 2025–2027 municipal term.
The Douglas East representative was confirmed in the role at the local authority’s annual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
He will now head up the Council’s Executive Committee for the next two years, joined by councillors Peter Washington, Natalie Byron-Teare, Falk Horning and Fenella Logan.
The meeting also saw the appointment of new committee chairs.
Councillor Peter Washington was elected as Chair of the Housing and Property Committee, with David Cretney, Karel Ver Elst and Janet Thommeny also serving on the committee.
Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare will lead the Regeneration and Community Committee, alongside David Cretney, Susan Kewin and Mark Wheeler.
Green Party councillor Falk Horning remains Chair of the Environmental Services Committee, joined by Janet Thommeny, David Cretney and Mark Wheeler.
Councillor Horning will also chair the Council’s Pensions Committee, which includes members Karel Ver Elst, Janet Thommeny, Natalie Byron-Teare and independent member Alexa Christian.
Janet Thommeny will continue in her role as Chair of the Standards Committee.
The Worshipful the Mayor remains an ex officio member of all of the above committees.
Representatives to external bodies were also confirmed.
Councillor Falk Horning will serve on the Eastern District Civic Amenity Site Joint Committee, while Councillors Natalie Byron-Teare and Susan Kewin were appointed to the Douglas Town Band Committee.
Council Leader Devon Watson and one member of the Executive Committee will represent Douglas on the Isle of Man Municipal Association.
All committee appointments and external roles will remain in place until the end of the current municipal term, which runs until 30 April 2027.