Rushen Silver Band get everyone in the Christmas spirit by performing Jingle Bells ahead of boarding the Carol Train at Port Erin railway station today (Saturday).
The train stopped at Port St Mary, Colby and Castletown where the band performed more carols before returning to Port Erin for refreshments.
Erin Arts Centre is hosting a Christmas market until 4.30pm and there is a Christmas Fair at St Catherine’s church hall until 4pm, while there was mulled wine and a Santa’s grotto at the railway station from 10.30am.