The stretch of the TT course between Bishopscourt and Rhencullen will be closed this morning while a tree is removed from the area.
The emergency road closure will be in place between 9.30am and 1pm.
Last night Isle of Man Transport said that due to the emergency closure there will be bus services unable to serve the Kirk Michael area from the Ramsey direction.
This morning (Wednesday) its provided a further update.
The service 5’s will operate as follows:
9.07am and 10.07am service 5 from Douglas, Lord Steet operating as far as Peel.
9.10am service 5 from Ramsey operates as per timetable.
10.10am service 5 from Ramsey does not operate between Ramsey and Peel, but departs Peel as per timetable at 10.52am.
The 11.07am service 5c from Douglas and the 11.10am service 5c are both planned to operate as timetabled but may be subject to minor delays.
Isle of Man Transport has apologised for any inconvenience caused.
A Department of Infrastructure spokesperson said: ‘A road closure will be in force to facilitate the removal of the tree, which poses a danger of falling onto the highway.
‘The Orrisdale Loop Road will be accessible, but please be aware that this road is not suitable for HGVs or large vehicles.
‘The map below shows the area in RED that will be closed between each of the junctions of the Orrisdale Loop Road.’