HSBC has appointed Moses Mwanandimai as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the Channel Islands and Isle of Man (CIIOM).
In the role, based in Jersey, Mr Wwanadimai will provide financial leadership for the bank across the jurisdictions and the firm say he will be instrumental in driving forward its financial strategy in the islands, as well as heading the team responsible for financial planning and analysis.
Moses has a wealth of international banking experience having joined HSBC 16 years ago; he began his HSBC career as a senior manager in Bermuda before taking up the post of head of business finance for retail banking and wealth management in Canada.
He joined the Jersey office five years ago as head of business finance CIIOM where he was responsible for strategic financial planning and business performance support.
Chief executive of HSBC Channel Islands and Isle of Man, Warwick Long said: ‘Moses is another key appointment in our leadership across the islands, and brings to the role an impressive breadth of knowledge and expertise built over a successful career with HSBC in Canada and the Caribbean as well as the Channel Islands and Isle of Man.
‘He will undoubtedly prove a dynamic leader in driving our financial strategy forward and supporting the team across the islands as we continue to focus on developing and enhancing our services for islanders.’
- Share your workplace news with us! Whether it's achievements, events, or milestones, we’d love to feature it in our newspapers and websites. Email details to [email protected], and don’t forget to include your phone number so we can verify information quickly. Help us highlight your workplace’s successes!