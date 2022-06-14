All bus services ran in TT, claims minister

The minister for infrastructure has claimed that all bus services ran during TT.

Tim Crookall told the House of Keys this morning that he believes a full service was delivered despite difficulties with staffing throughout the two-week period.

The minister explained that Bus Vannin currently has 10 vacancies and 20 staff off sick.

He said: ‘I believe that the staff did try to deliver the best service they could, but increased journey times may have left people waiting at stops longer than they expected, with buses often arriving 20 minutes late.’

He added that a roundtrip of the island on the bus would take upwards of four and a half hours, instead of the usual three due to congestion on the roads.

‘Bus Vannin had to react immeidately to changes in circumstances to suit the needs of the local community,’ Mr Crookall said. ‘It was difficult to predict certainty of where people would want to travel to.

‘For example, we had to put on extra services to Peel on Mad Sunday.’