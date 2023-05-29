James Spotswood, aged 34, of Townsend Street, Birkenhead, Wirral, has appeared in court via video link from the prison.
He has previously been charged with being concerned in importing cocaine and cannabis to the island.
The amounts alleged are said to be 248.7 grams of cocaine, 999.56 grams of cocaine, and 3.9kg of cannabis.
The drugs have been valued in the region of £221,000.
Mr Spotswood was due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Thursday (May 25), however committal has now been delayed until June 13 as the case papers were not yet ready.
He was represented in court by advocate Peter Taylor.
No bail application was made and he is remanded in custody.