An independent survey has shown Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital (RDCH) will need a total of almost £7m spent to bring it up to scratch.
Bellrock, a UK-based specialist in surveying healthcare building compliance, was selected to undertake the survey to provide a complete picture in terms of the building’s safety, compliance and sustainability.
The survey report found the facility faces significant estates challenges, with almost £4 million of immediate investment required to address critical building and infrastructure issues, including roofs, heating, water systems, fire safety and doors and windows.
A further £2.5 million of investment is projected to be required over the next 10 years to replace key systems such as ventilation, medical gases, electrical wiring and communications infrastructure.
Shaun Stacey, interim executive director of operations at Manx Care, said: ‘Safety remains our top priority and services continue to operate safely from RDCH, with the Minor Injuries Unit reopening earlier this week as scheduled.
‘The survey helps to provide a clear, independent picture of where investment is needed, and the findings will help us plan and prioritise improvements for the future.’
Remedial works began in October 2025 with modifications made in minor injuries and illness unit, radiology, outpatients and dermatology/skin services to ensure they meet statutory compliance standards for health and safety and fire protection.
Planning approval was recently given for structural work on the roof to tackle pest control issues and water leaks. The discovery of the structural problems delayed plans to return services to RDCH by around a month.
Plans to restore dental services to the north are also progressing, with a further update expected.
Some services have remained at RDCH’s refurbished Martin Ward, while others were relocated to Noble’s Hospital during the works.
The structural programme includes major roof repairs, removal of redundant chimney stacks and sealing gaps to stop birds, vermin and water entering the building.