Tomorrow (Friday)
- Ed Force One at the Villa Marina Promenade Suite, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- David Castro at Encore Bar, Douglas, 9pm.
- That Kelly Bird at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Callum Rowe at the British, Douglas, 9pm.
- The Clypse at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Eoin Molyneux at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 1.30pm.
- 90s R&B and hip-hop at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 6pm to 10pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 7.30pm.
- Dickie Kelly at Queen’s, Douglas, 7.30pm to 10.30pm.
- Blue Train Youth Big Band at St German’s Cathedral, Peel, 7.30pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Trevor Shimmin at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 8pm to 10pm.
- Stalking Heads at the Rosemount, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- Trevor Nelson at the British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Barefoot Revolution at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Totally 80s at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin, 4pm to 7pm.
- Trance classics at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 6pm to 10pm.
- Lorcan O'Mahoney at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.
- Ernie Taylor at the Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- Ka-’ray’-oke at the Haven, Port Erin, 8pm to 11pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown, 8.30pm.