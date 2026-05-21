Public Health Isle of Man and Manx Care have relaunched their sexual health campaign ahead of TT 2026 - urging people to avoid taking risks during the busy festival period.
The campaign returns after figures linked to TT 2024 showed a sharp rise in demand for services at the Manx Integrated Sexual Health Centre (MISH) in the weeks following the event.
Visits to MISH increased by 217% after TT 2024, while sexually transmitted infections (STIs) rose by around 80% during the same period.
Although last year’s campaign was credited with helping reduce attendances compared with 2024 levels, MISH continues to report a broader long-term rise in both STIs and unplanned pregnancies during TT periods.
This year’s messaging again uses the slogan: ‘You wouldn’t ride without a helmet… don’t take the risk. Wear a condom.’
Free condoms will once again be available at key TT locations, alongside information and advice promoting safer sex, consent and support services.
Public Health said the campaign also encourages people to look after friends during nights out, particularly during TT when the Island’s population increases significantly and social activity intensifies.
Director of Public Health Dr Matt Tyrer said STI rates have continued rising in recent years.
‘STIs have been a steady year-on-year increase since 2020. The Manx Integrated Sexual Health Centre reports a similar trend here,’ he said.
He added that although many infections are treatable, they should still be taken seriously.
‘STIs are usually treatable but can be serious and sometimes deadly if not treated promptly. Equally, unplanned pregnancies can change your whole life,’ he said.
Dr Tyrer said the campaign aims to make conversations around sexual health easier and more accessible, particularly for younger people.
‘Sexual health is an important topic although often difficult to talk about,’ he said.
‘We want to make sure that people know how to protect themselves, where to go to get advice and that they can feel comfortable talking openly in a safe, non-judgemental environment at MISH.’
The campaign is being supported by the Cabinet Office, with Minister David Ashford MBE MHK highlighting the importance of staying safe in all aspects of TT life, not only on the roads.
‘We want everyone to be safe while they enjoy the energy and excitement of the Island’s world-famous TT races,’ he said.
‘At a time when our population nearly doubles and many people are enjoying nights out, it is important everyone knows how to look after themselves and each other, and where to get help if they need it.’
He also highlighted the impact alcohol and drugs can have on judgement and consent during the festival period.
‘Enjoying TT safely also means understanding the importance of safer sex, particularly when alcohol or drugs may affect judgement, decision-making and consent,’ he said.
Free condoms will be distributed at major TT hotspots, including Bushy’s TT Village, where MISH staff will also be present on May 31 and June 1 to provide advice and information.
Alongside face-to-face support, advertising materials including posters and beer mats will direct people towards further guidance on testing, consent and sexual health support services.