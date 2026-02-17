Earlier this month, a combination of strong winds and high tides led to waves damaging the wall of the sunken gardens on Loch Promenade, while windows at the Sea Terminal car park barrier were blown out.
The latest amber warning – meaning ‘be prepared’ – will be in force for four hours from 10am until 2pm on Wednesday.
As well as Douglas, promenades in Ramsey and Laxey could be affected, along with western sections of Castletown promenade and Shore Road in Gansey.
Forecaster Colin Gartshore said: ‘Strong to gale force east to southeasterly winds will combine with a quite big tide tomorrow (Wednesday) with high tide approximately 11.56am.
‘This results in significant overtopping of waves again at a few locations around the island. Debris will be brought ashore.
‘Like on recent occasions, Douglas promenade will be particularly susceptible, but also Laxey and Ramsey proms and one or two other locations, such as the western parts of Castletown prom and Shore Road.’
Meanwhile, Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has cancelled Tuesday evening’s Manxman sailing from Douglas to Heysham at 7.15pm and the return sailing from Heysham at 1.45am due to the ‘adverse weather’.
Wednesday’s 8am sailing from Douglas to Heysham is also at risk due to the weather along with the return journey scheduled to leave Heysham at 1.30pm that day.