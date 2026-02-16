Travelodge has submitted proposals for new signage at what will be its first hotel on the Isle of Man.
The chain has lodged an application for signs at the hotel currently under construction at Villiers Square on Fort Street in Douglas city centre.
Planning permission for the development was granted in November 2024. The wider scheme also includes two Grade A office buildings.
While work is set to continue into 2026, the hotel is not expected to open until spring 2027.
The latest application seeks consent for external signage, including two sets of illuminated individual letters and logos, five illuminated fascia signs and one illuminated freestanding totem sign.
The application will be determined by planners in due course.